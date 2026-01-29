WATCH: Neurodivergent students in Arizona build full-scale replica of world's first computer

What happens when students who are often underestimated are given a big challenge and real trust?

At PS Academy Arizona, neurodivergent students did something extraordinary — they built a full-scale, historically accurate replica of ENIAC, the world’s first electronic computer, to mark its 80th anniversary.

The 500-square-foot project was led by students with autism and other special needs, guided by a tech teacher who believed they were capable of far more than most people expect. Even more remarkable, the build has earned support and praise from the families of ENIAC’s original creators and from historians who say this replica gets it right.

In the video player above, see the massive installation and hear from teachers, kids, and their families about bringing history back to life.