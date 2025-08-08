WATCH: Meet the 'Prime Time Players,' a senior ensemble inspiring others from the stage

PHOENIX — Move over, Broadway, there’s a new troupe in town — and they’re bringing the house down from a retirement community in Arcadia!

Meet the Prime Time Players, a spirited ensemble of senior residents at Clarendale Arcadia, where life after 80 includes scripts, spotlights, and standing ovations.

Their latest production, The Dating Game, written, directed, and performed entirely by residents, is the first installment in a new comedy series called The Grandma Squad.

From retired doctors to schoolteachers, these seasoned stars are proving creativity doesn’t retire.

At age 91, one cast member says the group’s energy is infectious and the success of the show has left them more inspired than ever.

