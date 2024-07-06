WATCH: Meet the people behind the Finding My Shoes group helping those on the street

PHOENIX — The Finding My Shoes Foundation does more than improve the soles of people living on the streets — they’re helping them get back on their feet.

The non-profit organization collects socks and shoes for unhoused people, as well as blankets and care packages.

Uplifting Arizona Share your stories of hope and celebration! Have an uplifting story from your Arizona community? Share your good news here!

Dr. Brenda Combs, a woman who overcame 10 years of homelessness and addiction to get her PhD, and Richard Stevens, known by many as drag queen Barbra Seville, are two of the people working behind the scenes to make it all happen.

ABC15 talked with the pair about their efforts and watched them in action as they delivered the donations to those in need on Friday.

Watch the full story in the video player above.

ABC15 talked with Dr. Combs more than 10 years ago about how her troubled past led her to help others. Watch her inspirational story in the video player below.