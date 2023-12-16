WATCH: Liberty High student meets Steph Curry after hitting buzzer-beating shot

PHOENIX — It's a dream come true for most basketball players to hit a buzzer-beating shot during a game.

For Liberty High School student Tonatiuh Ramirez, his buzzer beater led another dream of his to come true.

@warriors In early November, Tonatiuh Ramirez made a game-winning half-court buzzer-beater at his high school basketball game. "T" is on an inclusive basketball team providing opportunities for students with disabilities to pursue their passions. T's favorite player? Stephen Curry. Stephen saw T's story and invited him to tonight's game in Phoenix 💙 ♬ original sound - warriors

Ramirez's shot went viral online, and one person who happened to see the shot was his favorite player, Steph Curry! Curry invited Ramirez to a recent Suns vs. Warriors game at the Footprint Center so the two could meet.

Learn more about Ramirez meeting Curry, along with Unified basketball that helped his dream come true, by watching the video in the player above.