Watch Now
NewsUplifting Arizona

Actions

WATCH: How a Valley bodybuilder is pushing boundaries after life-changing injury

Sharla Peterson suffered a spinal injury during a workout in 2023
The Valley woman found success through fitness well into her mid-50s, which turned into a passion for bodybuilding.
Screenshot 2025-02-26 at 8.53.03 AM.png
Posted

Sharla Peterson has a fulfilling life as a wife of three decades, a mother of five, and a talented athlete, but when something unexpected happened during a typical workout, her life started to look much different.

The Valley woman found success through fitness well into her mid-50s, which turned into a passion for bodybuilding.

Her dedication to staying active led to a serious back injury she suffered while doing squats in 2023. The injury left her in a wheelchair, but it didn't stop her from pursuing her passion.

Peterson has pressed on and continued to push the boundaries, even earning a spot in the International Fitness and Bodybuilding Federation Professional League. 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo