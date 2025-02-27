WATCH: How a Valley bodybuilder is pushing boundaries after life-changing injury

Sharla Peterson has a fulfilling life as a wife of three decades, a mother of five, and a talented athlete, but when something unexpected happened during a typical workout, her life started to look much different.
The Valley woman found success through fitness well into her mid-50s, which turned into a passion for bodybuilding.
Her dedication to staying active led to a serious back injury she suffered while doing squats in 2023. The injury left her in a wheelchair, but it didn't stop her from pursuing her passion.
Peterson has pressed on and continued to push the boundaries, even earning a spot in the International Fitness and Bodybuilding Federation Professional League.
