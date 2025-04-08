WATCH: Higley Unified helps students prepare for independent employment

The Higley Unified School District is making sure all of its students are prepared for the real world, one trip to the farm at a time.

Special education students can take part in the Higley Transition and Access Program, a year-long program that helps teach valuable skills for independent employment in a variety of settings.

One of the district's program partners is Aimee's Farm Animal Sanctuary, a non-profit organization in San Tan Valley.

At this particular animal sanctuary, students learn to care for animals, clean and organize spaces, manage routines, learn teamwork, solve problems, and more.

ABC15's Elenee Dao spoke with the district's staff and students who take part to learn more about the program and how it is helping enrich the lives of young people. Watch the full story in the video player above.