WATCH: Heartwarming moment for Valley girl at local park shows power of inclusion

QUEEN CREEK, AZ — It's what all parents hope their children will do in this moment.

Olivia, a young girl with Down syndrome, was recently playing alone on a playground at Mansel Carter Park in Queen Creek during her brother's baseball practice.

Three older players from another team saw Olivia and what happened next would brighten anyone's day.

Olivia joined their circle and, without hesitation, the boys began playing "ring around the rosie" with her, cheering her on and holding her hand.

That ordinary night turned extraordinary for Olivia, but that's not the end of this heartwarming story!

Olivia was invited to throw out the first pitch at the Little League games Friday night with her new friends by her side.

We talk to Olivia, her family, and the players about this special new connection in the video player above!