WATCH: Hardwick Foundation returning to Kenya to provide free dental care

A San Tan Valley nonprofit is changing lives—both in Arizona and across the globe. The Hardwick Foundation, led by local dental professionals, is returning to Kenya to provide free dental care to the Maasai community in Talek, where treatment is nearly impossible to find.

For many, this will be their first-ever visit to a dentist. But this mission goes beyond checkups and extractions—years of care have built deep relationships, leading the Maasai to donate land for a permanent dental clinic.

This future facility will provide year-round treatment and even send community members to dental school, ensuring lasting change.

ABC15's Cameron Polom met the men and women making this incredible mission possible while making Arizona proud. Watch the full report in the video player above.