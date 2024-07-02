Watch Now
WATCH: Goodyear takes action after 8-year-old speaks at city council meeting

A new sidewalk has been put in, and enforcements for street racing have been stepped up since William Miller took his concerns to the council
The city of Goodyear is taking action to crack down on street racing, and it's partially thanks to a courageous 9-year-old for speaking out. ABC15 brought you William Miller's story earlier this year. He spoke at a Goodyear City Council meeting in January about the dangers of street racing on Estrella Parkway.
GOODYEAR, AZ — The city of Goodyear is taking action to crack down on street racing, and it's partially thanks to a courageous 9-year-old for speaking out.

ABC15 brought you William Miller's story earlier this year. He spoke at a Goodyear City Council meeting in January about the dangers of street racing on Estrella Parkway.

“Me and my grandma would walk to Sonic to get some ice cream and it’s very dangerous…,” Miller said to the council members, in a video posted to the city's social media account.

Since that meeting, the city has not only stepped up enforcement in the area, but they have also added a needed crosswalk and traffic light in the area.

