WATCH: Glendale officer helps teen get new set of wheels after bike was stolen

GLENDALE, AZ — A Glendale teenager saved up his money to purchase a bicycle that he would use to get to school and anywhere else he needed to go. It was a prized and important possession until someone stole it, leading the teen and his family to file a police report.

The officer who responded recognized the importance of the teen's bike, and also that it was unlikely he would ever see it again.

A few days later, the officer came by with more than good news for the family — he surprised the teen with a brand-new bike.

ABC15's Cameron Polom shares the heartwarming story in the video player above.

