WATCH: Glendale high school football players become positive role models for youngsters

GLENDALE, AZ — When the Mountain Ridge High School football team isn't making plays on the field, they're building connections with youngsters in the community.

Since September, two wide receivers and a defensive back have been making weekly visits to Copper Creek Elementary School where they read, tutor and play games with the school's Pre-K class.

It's all an effort to create a sense of belonging and be positive role models for the next generation.

ABC15's Cameron Polom talked with the team about why their visits are so important and heard from some of the kids who get to spend time with the teen athletes.

