WATCH: Glendale caregiver nationally recognized for her care, dedication to clients

GLENDALE, AZ — ABC15 is spotlighting one of the Valley's unsung heroes, a caregiver who is also being nationally recognized for her efforts.

Angela Chavez has been named The Home Care Association of America's Caregiver of the Year.

In her profile as a finalist, the Gold Star Home Care worker is said to go “150% above and beyond expectations.”

Uplifting Arizona Share your stories of hope and celebration! Have an uplifting story from your Arizona community? Share your good news here!

She has reportedly been with one of her clients for more than two years, helping her manage her health, reconnect with family members and friends, and “live her most fabulous life.” They even spend holidays and prepare special meals together, according to the association.

Chavez was surprised with the award on Thursday morning and will get an all-expense-paid trip, banquet celebration, and $2,500, which will be put to good use as she also cares for her grandchildren during the upcoming holiday season.

ABC15 was there for the surprise on Thursday and learned more about what makes Chavez so special. Watch the full story from Cameron Polom in the video player above.