WATCH: Glendale Boys and Girls Club gets surprise $20K renovation

GLENDALE, AZ — The teens at The Boys and Girls Club in Glendale have a new space to call their own thanks to a surprise renovation!

Aaron’s performed a 24-hour renovation at the Swift Kids Branch's teen space on Monday. The company is refreshing the space with a $20,000 update, complete with new furniture, arcade games, giant TVs, gaming systems, and other technology.

The final product will be unveiled to the teens on Tuesday.

Aaron’s has renovated dozens of Boys and Girls Club spaces since 2015 as part of a program to help more teens have a safe and healthy environment.

Learn more and see the renovation process in the video player above.