GILBERT. AZ — A south Gilbert Special Olympic golf team received quite a surprise from golf club maker PXG.

The team's coach reached out to PXG to simply ask if they had a discount his golfers could use. Instead, PXG brought the entire team in to do a custom fitting session and give each golfer a new driver. They also received brand new matching golf bags so they could look and feel like a team.

Watch the video in the player above to see the golfers' reactions as they received the surprise.