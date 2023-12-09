Watch Now
NewsUplifting Arizona

Actions

Fountain Hills man celebrates 100th birthday alongside 102-year-old wife

Fountain View Village resident Howard Linville, a retired general surgeon, is joining the centenarian club this weekend. It would normally be quite the feat if your wife hadn’t already beaten you to it two years earlier.
Posted at 5:39 PM, Dec 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-08 19:40:15-05

FOUNTAIN HILLS, AZ — Fountain View Village resident Howard Linville, a retired general surgeon, is joining the centenarian club this weekend.

It would normally be quite the feat if your wife hadn’t already beaten you to it two years earlier.

The couple took in the milestone together just months after celebrating their 75th wedding anniversary. A Valley elementary school sent love his way too, dropping off 100 handmade birthday cards.

See how the couple keeps their love alive after all these years, in the video in the player above.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo