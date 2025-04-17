WATCH: Formerly incarcerated women get interview practice to overcome employment barriers

TEMPE, AZ — Formerly incarcerated people face many challenges getting re-adjusted into society.

One group is helping women build their communications skills through mock job interviews.

JPMorgan Chase volunteers are working with these formerly incarcerated women to build their communication skills and confidence as they face real job interviews in their search for work.

The non-profit Arouet foundation helps women impacted by the justice system who are facing employment barriers.

