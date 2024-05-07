WATCH: Five Arizona educators honored by White House, Chicanos Por La Causa

Several Arizona teachers are being recognized locally and nationally for positively impacting their communities.

Efrain Casillas, a longtime music teacher in Tolleson Elementary School District, recently earned the Arizona Teacher of the Year award and attended a White House State Dinner with First Lady Jill Biden last week.

Chicanos Por La Causa is also honoring four teachers who have made a difference in their communities during Teacher Appreciation Week.

The Esperanza Latino Teacher Awards recognize “Latino teachers whose passion positively impacts the learning environment and inspires future generations,” CPLC says.

This year, the honorees are:



Lilian Williams , Heatherbrae Elementary – Phoenix

, Heatherbrae Elementary – Phoenix Gabriel Robles , Carl Hayden High School – Phoenix

, Carl Hayden High School – Phoenix Margaret Gallego , Robinson Elementary – Tucson

, Robinson Elementary – Tucson Erika Acosta, Ash Fork Middle School – Ash Fork

Each teacher will get a $5,000 cash award and their schools will receive a $2,500 stipend.

The group has been recognizing teachers for more than two decades, and they have honored more than 100 educators.

Hear from this year’s honorees in the video player above.

