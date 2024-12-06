WATCH: Esports provides sense of belonging for Basha High School teen

Seventeen years ago, JT Skurtovich defied the odds, born at just 26 weeks and given only 10 days to live.

Despite multiple surgeries and being legally blind in one eye, JT has discovered a sense of belonging and drive through Basha High’s esports program, which prioritizes adaptability and inclusion for all competitors.

For JT, esports is more than a game; it’s a community where he shines.

With his team preparing for the 2025 championship season, JT’s journey is a powerful reminder of the power of inclusion, and how technology can bring people together in unexpected ways.

Watch the full story from ABC15's Cameron Polom in the video player above.