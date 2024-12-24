WATCH: Desert Mountain High School marching band to take part in London's New Year's Day Parade

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Marching band and orchestra students at Desert Mountain High School will be taking the trip of a lifetime to start 2025.

They'll get to perform in the New Year's Day Parade across the pond in London.

It's a trip the students at Desert Mountain get to make every handful of years, but this is the first time the students have gotten to go since the COVID-19 pandemic.

