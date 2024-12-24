Watch Now
WATCH: Desert Mountain High School marching band to take part in London's New Year's Day Parade

It's the first time the students have taken part since the pandemic
Marching band and orchestra students at Desert Mountain High School will be taking the trip of a lifetime to start 2025. They'll get to perform in the New Year's Day Parade across the pond in London. It's a trip the students at Desert Mountain get to make every handful of years, but this is the first time the students have gotten to go since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Learn more about the hard work the students have put in to make the performance on the world stage possible by watching the player above.

