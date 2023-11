QUARTZITE, AZ — A cooking fire on Thanksgiving Day left a Quartzite veteran's home destroyed.

Eighty-year-old Dennis Eldracher was cooking up one last turkey for his community's evening feast when his mobile home caught fire.

Within minutes, the place he’d lived for the past 17 years was reduced to ashes.

He lost everything, but his community made sure he didn’t face the uncertainty alone.

