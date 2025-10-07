WATCH: Chandler officers receive messages of support from kindergartners

CHANDLER, AZ — Sometimes the smallest hands deliver the biggest impact.

A kindergarten class in the East Valley took on the giant project of making more than 400 cards, one for every Chandler Police Department officer. Each one was handcrafted, filled with words of thanks and encouragement for the men and women in blue.

From crayon-colored hearts to shaky-printed "thank you’s," the cards arrived as a bundle of gratitude and a reminder of what they’re fighting for every day.

ABC15's Cameron Polom visited three precincts as officers opened their cards, shared their favorite messages, and reflected on what it means to feel that kind of support from the youngest members of their community. Watch the heartwarming video in the player above.