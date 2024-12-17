WATCH: Chandler high schoolers wrap holiday gifts for peers

CHANDLER, AZ — Basha High School's Student Council is helping make the holidays more magical for peers in need.

Students are spreading cheer by wrapping hundreds of gifts that will go to other students who may be less fortunate.

The beloved annual tradition started as one student's capstone project years ago, but it has continued even after that student's graduation.

ABC15's Cameron Polom went to Basha High School to see the good deeds in action and talk with those who are helping keep the tradition alive and more impactful each year. Watch the full video in the player above.