WATCH: Becky Skattebo talks with ABC15 about raising her son, ASU Football star Cam Skattebo

Skattebo and the ASU Sun Devils face Iowa State Saturday morning for the Big 12 Championship
From 3-9 to 10-2, the ASU Sun Devils have had one of the biggest turnarounds in D1 college football this year. One of the leaders of this year's team has been running back Cam Skattebo.
TEMPE, AZ — From 3-9 to 10-2, the ASU Sun Devils have had one of the biggest turnarounds in D1 college football this year.

One of the leaders of this year's team has been running back Cam Skattebo.

And behind every great football player is an even better mother supporting her son every step of the way.

Cam's mom Becky says the ASU star has always had an iron-will to win.

Watch our conversation with Cam Skattebo's mom and learn more about his life leading up to this season in the player above.

