WATCH: Award-winning teen film shines light on depression

PEORIA, AZ — Two Valley teens are using their creative talents to shine a light on teen depression—and they’re earning national recognition for it.

Identical twins Ethan and Aidan Sinconis, seniors at Liberty High School, won two National Student Production Awards from the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences for their film, I’m Fine.

The awards, considered the pinnacle of achievement for high school filmmakers, came after competing against over 2,000 students nationwide.

Their film offers a raw and deeply personal look at teenage depression, blending Aidan’s award-winning poetry with powerful visuals to capture the journey from struggle to hope.

Through their work, the Sinconis brothers are not only raising awareness but also redefining what it means to tell stories that matter.

You can watch 'I'm Fine' below: