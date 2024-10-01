WATCH: Army veteran hoping to become first unguided blind hiker to cross Grand Canyon

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, AZ — She's served her country, helped her community, and earned remarkable awards in international sporting events, and now Shawn Cheshire is working to be the first blind person to hike the Grand Canyon without a sighted guide.

Cheshire's record-breaking hike is scheduled for October 5. She will attempt to hike from the North Kaibab Rim to the South Kaibab Rim which she hopes will inspire others to push their own limits as well.

The 49-year-old US Army veteran and former paramedic-EMT lost her sight when she suffered a traumatic brain injury. Since then, she has become a 13-time Paracycling US National Champion and has represented the United States at a number of international events.

In the video player above, ABC15's Cameron Polom talks with Cheshire about her accomplishments, how she never lets her circumstances define her, and what her hopes are for her upcoming hike.

Follow along on Cheshire's record journey online here.