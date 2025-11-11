Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
WATCH: Arizona woman becomes oldest woman to swim Catalina Channel

She did it to spread awareness and money benefiting mental health of veterans
At 66, Deborah Gardner became the oldest woman ever to swim the 21-mile Catalina Channel, and she did it for a cause close to her heart.
An Arizona woman dove headfirst into history and did it for a cause close to her heart.

At 66, Deborah Gardner became the oldest woman ever to swim the 21-mile Catalina Channel, a grueling overnight trek through cold, shark-filled waters under a glowing supermoon.

But this wasn’t just about breaking a record; it was about honoring her 90-year-old Marine father and raising money for veterans’ mental health.

From determination to dedication, Gardner’s swim proves that courage runs deep — in the water and in the heart.

