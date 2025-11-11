WATCH: Arizona woman becomes oldest woman to swim Catalina Channel

An Arizona woman dove headfirst into history and did it for a cause close to her heart.

At 66, Deborah Gardner became the oldest woman ever to swim the 21-mile Catalina Channel, a grueling overnight trek through cold, shark-filled waters under a glowing supermoon.

But this wasn’t just about breaking a record; it was about honoring her 90-year-old Marine father and raising money for veterans’ mental health.

From determination to dedication, Gardner’s swim proves that courage runs deep — in the water and in the heart.

