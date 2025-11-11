WATCH: Arizona woman becomes oldest woman to swim Catalina Channel

An Arizona woman dove headfirst into history and did it for a cause close to her heart.
At 66, Deborah Gardner became the oldest woman ever to swim the 21-mile Catalina Channel, a grueling overnight trek through cold, shark-filled waters under a glowing supermoon.
But this wasn’t just about breaking a record; it was about honoring her 90-year-old Marine father and raising money for veterans’ mental health.
From determination to dedication, Gardner’s swim proves that courage runs deep — in the water and in the heart.
Watch the full story in the video player above.
See more from Uplifting Arizona:
Arizona woman becomes oldest woman to swim Catalina Channel
Peoria community looking out for neighbors in need with makeshift pantry
Valley café brews hope for dementia patients
Using art to heal: Nonprofit transforming lives through free art
Valley boy to help 300 others through organ donation after Halloween tragedy