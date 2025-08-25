WATCH: Arizona mom's online Littles Bilingual Buddies videos help kids learn Spanish and English together

FLORENCE, AZ — When illness forced Chris Littles to step back from work, his wife, Aimee, left behind nearly a decade in corporate America to care for him. That's when she decided to take a leap of faith and launch Littles Bilingual Buddies.

Littles Bilingual Buddies is a YouTube channel that teaches kids Spanish and English, side by side. What began at their kitchen table has grown into a global community of more than 140,000 families and two million monthly views.

Ms. Aimee Littles episodes are filmed at her home in Florence, sharing more than language, but also culture, pride, and belonging.

ABC15's Cameron Polom got a behind-the-scenes look of the filming of the latest episode, and what it's like helping to raise bilingual children around the world as a first-generation Mexican American. Watch the full story in the video player above.

You can learn more about Littles Bilingual Buddies online here.