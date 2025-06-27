WATCH: Arizona D-backs players to visit young patients at Banner Desert Medical Center

MESA, AZ — Arizona Diamondbacks players are stepping away from the baseball diamond to bring smiles to children at a local hospital Friday.

Players, including first baseman Pavin Smith and pitcher Ryan Thompson, will visit young patients at Banner Desert Medical Center, trading their bats and gloves for bedside visits.

The players will spend time with patients and their families, offering autographs and bringing moments of joy to those facing medical challenges.

In the player above, ABC15's Cameron Polom gets a firsthand look at how a little kindness can go a long way.