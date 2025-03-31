WATCH: 95-year-old Mesa man gifts thousands of earrings to people worldwide

One Mesa man is proving that generosity never gets old!

At 95, Willis Wipf has turned a hobby into a heartfelt mission—handcrafting and giving away over 14,000 pairs of earrings to people across seven continents.

From farmers markets to festivals, his creations bring smiles wherever he goes.

ABC15's Cameron Polom stepped inside the Lapidary at Mesa Regal RV Park to see how he does it and hear from the community that calls him a true gem. Watch the full story in the video player above.