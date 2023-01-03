Walmart greeter receives life changing gift thanks to TikTok video

The last two weeks have felt like a lifetime for Liz Rizzo and Carman Kelly.

“It’s like I’m living in a dream, and I haven’t woken up yet,” said Carman.

Liz took a short video of 82-year-old Carman working as a greeter inside an Apache Junction Walmart just before Christmas.

While a little frail, her kindness with each shopper shined through.

Liz says she also noticed Carman using a cane and cart to balance.

When she asked if she was working just for pleasure, Carman revealed she had no choice as medical bills and living expenses were piling up. At that point, between social security and her job at Walmart, it barely allowed her to make ends meet.

“I live pay day to pay day, if that,” said Carman. “Like it is for everyone right now, it’s very expensive. Rent is expensive. Gas is expensive. The grocery store. It’s everything.”

Carman’s charm, smile and positive attitude lead Liz to learn how dire her financial situation truly was. That’s when she posted her video to TikTok along with a GoFundMe link hoping to raise ten thousand dollars. Urging her small number of followers to help out.

“Something came over me, it was like God said you have to do something to help this woman,” said Liz.

Within a day, the video went viral, racking up hundreds of thousands of views and the donations poured in.

“I had thirty-nine thousand comments on that one video, and I think fifteen million hits, it’s been wild,” said Liz.

Even more wild was the fact that nearly ten thousand people made a donation. Soon blowing past the original goal, the fund now totals more than $135,000.

“I felt like God sent her to me because I was really having a rough time for a while,” said Carman.

Carman says she loves greeting folks at Walmart and doesn’t plan to quit.

She can, however, pay off her medical bills and plans to move out of her mobile home and into an assisted living facility. All because of an incredible gift of kindness that’s lead to strangers to become family.

“I love Liz as if she was my blood relative,” said Carman.