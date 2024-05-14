Vote for Bella! Dog undergoes amazing transformation at Arizona animal rescue

PHOENIX — Meet 12-year-old Bella. You never would have recognized her before her makeover!

Dirty Dogs Contest/Arizona Humane Society Bella (After)

The miniature poodle was brought to the Arizona Humane Society as an owner-surrender due to her owner’s illness, and she quickly got a much-needed grooming session.

Thanks to her amazing transformation, she’s one of the finalists in the Dirty Dogs Contest, which is put on by Greater Good Charities, The Animal Rescue Site, and Wahl.

See her "before" picture below:

The contest supports the donation of grooming supplies to rescues and shelters across the country.

Vote from now until May 31, 2024, you can vote for your favorite makeovers, including Bella! You can vote here once a day.

The organizations that helped the top three dogs will receive a total of $15,000 in monetary grants, according to contest officials.