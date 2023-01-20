Volunteers recording audiobooks for the blind at West Valley studio

Inside a West Valley recording studio, volunteers are stepping in front of the microphone, lending their voices and passion for reading to a very worthy cause.

“Books can take you to places you’ve never been,” said Linda Furman.

Furman joined Recorded Recreational Reading for the Blind in 2018. The local nonprofit has been recording books and newspapers for the visually impaired for over 50 years.

“I don’t know how the others do it but I do vocal warmups on the way here and with a theater background I really enjoy the ones where there’s characters, I enjoy reading the fiction more than anything,” said Furman.

Like Furman, most of the narrators flowing in and out of the sound booths are retired but determined to continue to make a difference in the community.

“If I couldn’t read I would definitely want this service to be able to hear the books that I can’t read for myself,” said Paige Wilbur.

Everything this group does is completely free. Whether providing recordings for the Arizona Talking Book Library or individual community members. Now a new initiative looks to help children in middle and high school who may be struggling with their reading skills.

“It helps those who struggle to read to keep up with their peers to not feel that awful feeling you feel when you’re behind,” said Furman. “If we provide them an audiobook of their assigned literature, they can read along and not feel like I’ll never get my school work done.”

With each turn of the page and perfect pronunciation in the booth, these volunteers are not only bringing books to life but bringing them to the people who need them the most.

For those interested in volunteering or learning more, the organization can be reached at (623) 933-0985.