VIDEO: Coronado Elementary School principal conquers fear of skydiving as part of fundraiser

GILBERT, AZ — Coronado Elementary School Principal Jeff Armstrong lived up to his promise recently to skydive for the first time after his school's families hit a major fundraising goal.

In the first three weeks of the year, the school's parent-teacher organization kicked off its annual fundraiser. Unfortunately, this year, it got off to a sluggish start.

The goal of raising $35,000 to help pay for things like dances and festivals was in jeopardy. That’s when Armstrong and PTO President Kim Monroe hatched a plan to galvanize their community. Armstrong offered to face his fears and jump out of an airplane if they could meet their goal. Sure enough, not only did they meet it but they exceeded it!

The effort raised $43,000 and true to form Mr. Armstrong gladly held up his end of the bargain in Eloy over the weekend! Watch video in the player above to learn more about Armstrong's efforts!