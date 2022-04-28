Veteran organization opens Phoenix facility for service dogs

PHOENIX — K9s For Warriors, the nation's largest provider of trained service dogs for military veterans suffering from PTSD, opened its west coast headquarters at Heidi's Village in Phoenix.

Since 2011, the organization has matched more than 700 veterans with service dogs, including retired Army Staff Sergeant Jill Hineman and her dog Mina.

"She's the emotional outlet that I need and she's basically given me my life back," Hineman says.

K9s For Warriors plans on hiring 25 to 60 employees, including dog trainers, veterinary support staff, and kennel caretakers.

"Warriors who are suffering from post-traumatic stress are finally asking for help," says K9s For Warriors CEO Rory Diamond. "We rescue the dog and the dog rescues the warrior."

The current wait list for veterans to be paired with a service dog is four years, but by opening the facility in Phoenix, the hope is to knock down the wait time to two years.