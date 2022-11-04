Verrado dog mayor election heats up in final days of campaign

We’re just days away from election day and one race in the community of Verrado is a nail-biter.

“He’s a fan favorite at all the stores we run errands to, everyone wants to stop and take pictures because he loves to walk himself with the leash in his mouth,” said Shannon Hydeman standing next to his dog Greyson.

Dog owners in the West Valley community of Verrado are stumping hard Friday.

“She’s ready, she’s ready to go out campaigning,” said Lola’s mom Sue Lang.

“I think people are looking for something to laugh at and something to smile about,” said Chuy’s mom Deborah Mansfield.

There’s quite a bit to smile about here. Folks in the neighborhood have a tough choice ahead as they elect the next dog mayor of Verrado. An important position, just ask its current mayor, a golden retriever named Behos.

“It’s not uncommon that Mayor Behos is out on a walk and a boy walks by or rides his bike by and says hey there’s Mayor Behos and tells his buddy we got to go say hi,” said Behos’ mom Allison Larsen.

But it’s not all tail wagging. Responsibilities include lighting the annual Christmas tree, of course, public appearances and fund raising for good causes through events like kissing booths.

“And as such, he’s raised thousands of dollars for community paws,” said Larsen.

With his term now up, fourteen new candidates hope to get the job. For just one dollar, you can cast a vote online. Every cent raised goes to Nonprofit Community Paws, an organization providing a plethora of pet resources and services.

“We are a pet rescue, we help foster all kinds of animals, cats, rabbits, dogs, any animals we can,” said Sarah Taylor, president of Community Paws. “We do food distributions, so no animal goes hungry. Our long-term goal is to build a resource and education center where we can expand services.”

Little Frankie, an adorable Chihuahua, is hoping to show that despite his disability, he’s ready to represent. The tiny pup was born with a deformity in his front legs.

“I think he would make a good mayor because he would let people know that sometimes it’s cool to be different,” said Frankie’s mom Amanda Neiheisel.

Then there’s Grayson, who’s got his own campaign sign and also appears to be the only service member running this year.

“He’s a fully licensed service dog for my son Tristen who’s autistic,” said Hydeman.

They’re all pretty darn cute, but could they stand the heat?

“There’s no animosity between any of the candidates in fact we’re out here all last week and they were all playing together, and getting along,” said Hydeman. “It’s definitely brought this close-nit community even closer.”

The dogs are fetching an outcome that can only be a win-win and provide a blueprint for their human counterparts.

“If these guys can all get along, I’m pretty sure we can all work a little hard, at least make an attempt,” said Frankie’s dad Ian Penhallegon.

