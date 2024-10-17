Valley woman hoping to find Lyft driver who helped her after falling on hot pavement

A Valley woman is hoping to share her gratitude after a rideshare driver helped her get emergency care earlier this summer.

Karen Fischer reached out to ABC15 to let us know about a Lyft driver who tracked down help when she fell on hot pavement during Phoenix's unprecedented heat wave.

Fischer says she suffered third-degree burns and had to spend nearly three weeks in the hospital when she fell, but her injuries could have been much worse if the driver, Sandra, hadn't stepped up.

Uplifting Arizona Share your stories of hope and celebration! Have an uplifting story from your Arizona community? Share your good news here!

ABC15 hasn't yet been able to get in contact with Sandra, but we're hoping we can spread Fischer's word about how grateful she is for the good deed in her time of need.

In the video player above, Jordan Bontke talks with Fischer after her recovery, what she wants the Good Samaritan to know, and her safety message for the rest of the public.