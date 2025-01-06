Watch Now
Valley teen wins design contest celebrating Arizona ahead of USA's 250th anniversary

Riley had no prior experience with graphic design, but she had a knack for art
In a twist of fate, Valley teen Riley Hammett discovered her true calling while creating the winning logo for Arizona’s celebration of the United States’ 250th anniversary. Known for her artistic flair, Riley’s talents have mostly been showcased through painting, sculpting, and her vibrant nail art Instagram account. When the state announced a contest for students to design Arizona’s official AZ250 logo, Riley, who had never tried graphic design, decided to give it a shot. Little did she know, this leap of faith would reshape her future.
