Valley teen spends summer giving back to foster youth

PHOENIX — While stuffing backpacks inside Arizona Helping Hands, high school senior Lea Quillen says she’s using every bit of spare time she has to make a difference.

“It’s really important for kids to have the supplies that they need to thrive at school,” said Quillen. “Groups of volunteers stuffed like 7500 backpacks for foster kids this year here at Arizona Helping Hands.

She discovered the nonprofit back in January while speaking to a school counselor. She told them she was looking to donate her time to an organization specifically helping children in need.

“Arizona helping hands not only stood out because it was close to home, and I could go whenever I wanted. It also helps foster children,” said Quillen.

What began with one visit turned into two or three times a week throughout the entire summer. While she’s putting pencils, notebooks, and staplers in backpacks today, she’s also had a hand in the organization's Birthday Dream Bags program.

“This child wanted three books, a coloring book, two dolls and a craft set,” said Quillen while reading from a slip of paper. It has the name, age and birthday wish list of a child in foster care. “They really try and make this special for each child. The goal is to find everything on the wish list which of course is donated by the community as well.”

As she checked off each item on the list before tying it off with a bow, Quillen says she can’t help but recall what it was like to be in their shoes coming from a low-income family herself.

“I did not get a lot of Christmas gifts because my dad had to do what he could and one Christmas I remember there was nothing under the tree,” she explained.

But thanks to an organization just like this one, she says a local nonprofit stepped up to help her family by delivering Christmas to their door.

“They had these stacks and stacks of presents. Just wheeling right towards our apartment complex and that has been a core memory that’s stuck with me,” said Quillen.

At Helping Hands, families they serve get to go on a shopping spree for Christmas alongside volunteers. The organization delivers nearly 300 birthday bags a month.

Their Phoenix warehouse is filled with clothing items of all sizes, shoes, and beds ready for the thousands of struggling foster families across the state. With so many programs for folks who need the hand-up, volunteers like Quillen help make it all possible.

“She has really become part of our family and she’s always willing to do any crazy task we throw her way,” said development manager Gloria Ayala.

Quillen hopes others find time to do the same after seeing just how big a difference one person can make.

“Volunteering is something that you do of your own accord with no other incentive but to give back,” said Quillen.