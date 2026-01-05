Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsUplifting Arizona

Actions

Valley student's questions about careers lead to podcast helping other teens

What began as one student searching for direction has quickly grown into a resource for thousands
Nithil Balamurugan launched the Career Clarity Podcast, a student-driven project where he interviews adults across a wide range of career paths.
Valley student's questions about careers lead to podcast helping other teens
Posted

GLENDALE, AZ — Like a lot of teens, Mountain Ridge High School junior Nithil Balamurugan didn’t have a clear answer to the big question of what comes next. Instead of guessing, he decided to ask.

Nithil launched the Career Clarity Podcast, a student-driven project where he interviews adults across a wide range of career paths.

From a Valley architect and immigration lawyer to an aerospace engineer working on F-22 fighter jets and a startup founder in San Francisco, each conversation pulls back the curtain on what those jobs are really like.

What began as one student searching for direction has quickly grown into a resource for thousands.

In just a few months, Nithil’s podcast and blog have reached more than 50,000 views, helping students realize that uncertainty isn’t a setback, it’s a starting point.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo