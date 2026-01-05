Valley student's questions about careers lead to podcast helping other teens

GLENDALE, AZ — Like a lot of teens, Mountain Ridge High School junior Nithil Balamurugan didn’t have a clear answer to the big question of what comes next. Instead of guessing, he decided to ask.

Nithil launched the Career Clarity Podcast, a student-driven project where he interviews adults across a wide range of career paths.

From a Valley architect and immigration lawyer to an aerospace engineer working on F-22 fighter jets and a startup founder in San Francisco, each conversation pulls back the curtain on what those jobs are really like.

What began as one student searching for direction has quickly grown into a resource for thousands.

In just a few months, Nithil’s podcast and blog have reached more than 50,000 views, helping students realize that uncertainty isn’t a setback, it’s a starting point.