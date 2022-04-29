Valley students overcoming challenges through STEM at Saguaro High School

Three-dimensional printing, computer programming, robotics -- this is where you'll find some of Arizona's most creative young minds in action.

ABC15 is taking you inside the Innovation Center at Saguaro High School — a place, like the name suggests, that inspires innovation.

Saguaro Junior Kritin Mandala and his team were busy the day we stopped by, getting their robot ready for a statewide competition.

"I love how much we're able to accomplish in this space," says Kritin. "We have all the resources and tools that we need."

For Christopher Brandt, who's the head of Math and Science Academy, the Innovation Center is a dream come true.

"It's a multi-use facility and it's very open," he explains.

And it truly is open in every sense of the word.

One of Mr. Brandt's favorite things is seeing students light up for the first time when they walk through these doors.

"A lot of times, students think math, science and technology are really hard subjects, but if we can get them, show them, how it's appliable and how they can use it in their life or careers and how it can be a fun thing that's a win for us."

The Innovation Center opened in November 2020. Since then, on any given day, you'll see dozens of teens with their wheels turning, putting their creativity to good use and learning how to overcome challenges.

"We really are here to provide opportunities for these students. And these are opportunities they wouldn't normally get. So we are also their cheerleaders. Let's get out here and let's do this and we will help you. If you want to do something, we will make it happen."