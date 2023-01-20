Valley softball player garnering national attention by inspiring others

A Valley softball player is inspiring others during her battle with cerebral palsy and for that, she's garnering national attention.

16-year-old Charlie Duffy has always lived her life in full swing.

"Ever since I was little, I've been so proud to have CP. Like, I used to just walk around, and they'd say, 'what's the matter?' I have CP, like, I'm fine. Don't worry. I'd always share my story if anybody had asked," says Charlie Duffy, Valley teen inspiring others.

At just three years old, Charlie was diagnosed with hemiplegic cerebral palsy, which affects the left side of her body.

She's had more than 20 procedures and two major surgeries, but nothing has ever been able to slow her down. In fact, it's quite the opposite, as her journey is set to be featured on the ABC show: GMA3.

"It's been so like, heartwarming, knowing that I'm touching a bunch of people," says Charlie.

Charlie posts Instagram videos showing the truth behind physical therapy - both the good and the bad.

"This recovery process has been harder mentally, than physically, for me and just having to wait to go back on the field and just kind of sit on the sidelines, has been super hard," says Charlie.

The softball star had surgery on her femur this past May. ABC15 first introduced you to Charlie around that time. The initial recovery was supposed to take five months but, it's now been eight and Charlie is still in a lot of pain. As a result, she will have another surgery at the end of the month.

"I have to realize that's out of my control, and I just need to let my body heal and not push it," says Charlie.

Charlie is part of a softball club team and plays for Northwest Christian School.

"That's what I needed the most, is just to have some sense of softball back in my life," says Charlie.

She's able to do that with the help of her longtime physical therapist, Atalie Ho Lem.

"It is really special for me to watch her as this little person grow into this mature young woman that really has insight into life that's way beyond her years," says Atalie Ho Lem, physical therapist, United Cerebral Palsy.

Charlie tells us that besides continuing her softball dreams, she will continue telling her story.

"When I make those videos, like showing how much I'm struggling, that really helps me a lot. Because I know by me being vulnerable, it's helping other people," says Charlie.

