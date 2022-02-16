Valley skateboard company making sure less fortunate keep rolling

PHOENIX — It's hard to get a business off the ground, but SkateForty8 is helping change the lives of many children across the Valley.

“Our goal for this whole year is to give away at least 48 complete boards to kids who deserve one and can’t afford it,” said company founder Jay Jones.

The company and its overarching mission are what keep Jones and his partner Kenneth Wells going.

“We exist to rise, impact and empower kids in our local neighborhoods,” said Jones.

Every time a skateboard or piece of merchandise is purchased from the SkateForty8 website, 30% goes towards giving away skateboards to underprivileged youth.

Jones and Wells both believe skateboarding helped keep them out of trouble as children and hope it can do the same for others.

“Companies and organizations have a social and equitable responsibility to reinvest their dollars back into the communities, the communities that they serve,” said Wells.

The company partners with local artists on designs for the boards as well as local businesses who also commit a portion of their sales towards the giving.

“We’re saying, hey look, talented artists, what a great way to promote your work, local businesses, what a phenomenal opportunity for you guys to give back, with us, join us in this,” said Wells.

“This is a local community with local businesses, giving back to local kids, just made total sense for us,” said Pedal Haus Marketing Manager Bailey Mosley.

Pedal Haus Brewery in downtown Phoenix is hopping aboard with SkateForty8. On February 17, the restaurant is donating 50% of its profits from food and drinks to the company, inviting anyone who’d like to make an impact on the lives of local youth to come out for some fun.

“You’re investing back into your community; you’re investing back into Phoenix,” said Mosley.

Nine Valley kids received free skateboards after submitting a 48-second video or 48-word email to the company explaining what it would mean to them to receive one.

“One of the kids we gave a board to said to me, "you know what man, I was hooked on drugs, I was hooked on a bunch of other things, now I come to this skate park every day and it gave me an opportunity to change my life,'” said Wells.

Something this company is striving to do with every decision and partnership they make.