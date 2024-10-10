Valley parents turning pain into progress after losing infant daughter to leukemia

A Valley couple who lost their baby girl to leukemia is turning their pain into progress for other families fighting cancer battles.

Amber and Michael Reiter have been hosting events in honor of their late daughter, Jazmine, who lost her fight with infant leukemia in 2020 when she was just 16 months old.

Jazmine was diagnosed with leukemia when she was six months old. She spent 10 months in and out of hospitals, undergoing transfusion treatments and chemotherapy.

Jazmine's Journey

Blood cancer is the most common cancer diagnosis for children, accounting for about one-third of all cancers in children, but it remains underfunded and with limited treatment options.

According to the American Childhood Cancer Organization, the number of children diagnosed with leukemia has increased by about 35% over the past 40 years.

On Saturday, the family is hosting "Jazmine's Hike" to put a spotlight on the disease and raise money to support other families.

It is a "meaningful hike in honor of Jazmine who was just learning how to walk before she passed - take steps in her memory," according to the Jazmine's Journey website.

“We've already we've had our experience, but it would mean the world to us to help provide other families, to not have to go through what we did, to have better treatment options, a better outcome,” said Michael Reiter.

Saturday’s event starts at 7 a.m. at the North Mountain Visitor Center.

For more information, other upcoming events, and to donate, click here.