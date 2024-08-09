Valley organization gets grant to upgrade facility serving those with disabilities

PHOENIX — United Cerebral Palsy of Central Arizona recently received a quarter-million-dollar grant to better serve the community.

According to the organization, the North Phoenix facility received $250,000 to upgrade its services and opportunities for adults in its ArizonAbility Adult Day Program Day Program.

The upgrades include an adaptive basketball court, artificial turf, an accessible putting green, a special greenhouse for gardening, a covered event space and exercise equipment. It will also offer upgraded landscaping and sidewalks.

