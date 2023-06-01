Valley nurse still making the rounds at 90 years old

GILBERT, AZ — For Ellie Ucci, it’s never just another day at the office but more like another day in a life well lived. Even at an early age, her path to this point seemed to be destiny.

“When I was four, I had a dog that had a fractured foot, and I made a splint out of two pieces of wood I found outside in the yard," said Ucci, with a laugh. "My mother said you did a good job, Ellie. I said, 'Mom I think I want to be a nurse.'"

That’s just what she became. Now 90 years old and going strong, she loves it more than ever.

“They say that if you love what you do, you never work a day in your life and that’s exactly how I feel,” said Ucci.

Sixty-five years ago, her journey began as a nurse in a naval hospital, then decades as a school nurse.

Where she’s truly found herself is guiding new parents at the labor and delivery unit at Banner Gateway in Gilbert. Her kindness, compassion and contagious humor help ease moms and dads into parenthood.

We watched as she deftly navigated the room with Priscilla and Jake Devere, who just brought baby Owen into the world.

“She’s been bringing personal stories and things like that, just making it fun and lighthearted while we’ve been here, so it’s just taken that stress away from all the new stuff we’re learning right now,” said Priscilla.

“Just hearing her talk and having all that experience in the room, it makes me feel a lot more comfortable,” said Jake.

“I bring new life into the world all the time, that keeps you going, new life keeps you young,” said Ucci.

Thank goodness for that. Especially because she’s helping to mentor the next generation of nurses following in her larger-than-life footsteps.

“I have to look at myself in the mirror and see my wrinkles and my white hair and I got maybe I am ninety, but I tell them I feel like I’m in my thirties when I come to work, I really do,” said Ucci.

How does she stay so fit and young?

She lives a life of moderation, love and constant learning. She was a volunteer aerobics instructor in her 60s.

We have to walk briskly to keep up with her. It’s been a life of no regrets for Ucci. One that’s seen an amazing marriage produce an incredible family. She quickly scoffs at the idea of retirement when it’s brought up.

“Retirement is not in my vocabulary,” said Ucci. “Make sure you stay healthy because you have a lot to give the world.”