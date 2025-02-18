Valley nonprofit in desperate need of diapers, wipes for foster families

PHOENIX — The Foster Alliance has spent decades making sure foster families across the Valley have all they need to provide a good home to the children in their care.

The list of items is long and extensive, ranging from items like beds and clothing to school supplies and even birthday and Christmas gifts.

All of these items are provided through donations and partnering nonprofit groups, and two of the most needed items for foster families are diapers and wipes.

One of Foster Alliance’s largest suppliers of diapers and wipes —representing nearly 50% of Foster Alliance’s supply of diapers and wipes — is headquartered in Los Angeles and has reallocated their donations to their local community recovering from wildfires.

Because of this change, they are in desperate need of diapers and wipes, especially since the largest age group that The Foster Alliance serves is children from 0-5 years old.

If you'd like to help make a difference for one of the most impactful nonprofits in the state, click here.

ABC15's Cameron Polom talked with a foster parent who relies on Foster Alliance for these necessities and how any help goes a long way for some of the youngest and most vulnerable members of the community. Watch the full story in the video player above.