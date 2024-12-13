Valley nonprofit helping refugees creates holiday magic for families

A local nonprofit named Gathering Humanity has been quietly working year-round to ensure newly arrived refugees have the resources and support they need to thrive in their new homes. But every December, their efforts take on a special glow of holiday cheer.

Since 2017, the organization has mobilized hundreds of volunteers to hand-deliver holiday gifts to over 100 refugee families from across the globe.

This year, the magic unfolded at an apartment complex where six families received their gifts, and kids from the community joined in for a soccer game on the lawn, complete with snacks and smiles all around.

This heartwarming story is more than a holiday tradition—it’s a testament to the power of community, kindness, and the belief that every family deserves a warm welcome.

ABC15's Cameron Polom showcases the nonprofit's holiday efforts and spotlights what they do every day to improve the lives of local refugees in the video player above.