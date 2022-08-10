Valley non-profit providing 'hope in a bag' for those with breast cancer

PHOENIX — Finding hope in a bag and so much more.

Thanks to the Valley-based non-profit My Hope Bag, founder Sarah Ellery is doing just that.

Ellery is a breast cancer survivor herself and realized that a lot of women felt confused as they navigate this scary diagnosis -- often times without the help and support of other women who have gone through it.

"During my treatment, because I felt so alone, I felt that there needed to be some kind of bag that we could put something in and help each woman going through this not feel so alone," Ellery explains. "I didn't know where to get any resources, I didn't know anyone who had been through it, so I was really in unchartered territory for me."

Inside the bags, you'll find things like blankets, hats, inspirational rocks, greeting cards to hand out to caregivers, nutritional guides, and so much more.

Ellery also says that women who receive a bag also get an instant support system.

The group is currently looking for volunteers and donations for two upcoming events. The first is Bingo for Boobies which will take place on September 2. The second is their signature golf event on September 16.

