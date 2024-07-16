Valley musician overcomes adversity, preparing to release second album

A Valley man who overcame a life-altering injury is sharing his story to motivate others to continue moving forward when things get tough.

Six years ago, DeMarco Castro became paralyzed after he broke his neck. He has limited mobility with his arms and one hand.

Before his injury, Castro was a prominent musician and performed in multiple different bands.

Despite his life-changing injury, Castro didn’t let it stop him from his passion as a musician.

In the past, he performed in multiple different bands. Today, he continues to write and compose music one note at a time with one finger on his iPad’s Score Creator app.

He’s about to finish production of his second album, “Beauty Speaks Softly,” which is set to be released later this year.

