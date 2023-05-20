Valley math teacher inspiring students wins free pizza for a year

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — A Valley math teacher is taking home a tasty award thanks to one of his students and Lou Malnati's Pizza.

"So far in my life I have hated math and always dreaded it… and I mean HATED it, but Mr. Rabach, even after undergoing chemotherapy every night, still comes to school every day with a huge smile on his face," reads the nomination letter from Cocopah Middle School 8th grader Kaden. "Once I see him standing outside of the door, usually holding a pig squeaky toy, I get excited to learn math which is something I never thought I would say."

Rabach, who is battling cancer, is also described as not just a teacher, but someone who genuinely wants to befriend his students.

"One time, me and my friends had a 9:00 pm basketball game completely unrelated to school and we kind of jokingly invited him, and he actually came and was so intrigued even though he literally has never played or seen an NBA basketball game," Kaden's letter adds.

Friday, Rabach was surprised in his classroom with the award, which is a year's worth of Lou Malnati's Pizza. It's all a part of Teacher Appreciation Week.